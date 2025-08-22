Left Menu

Fadnavis Accuses Congress of 'Vote Theft' After BJP MLA Exposé

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Congress for alleged 'vote theft' following an exposé by BJP MLA Atul Bhosale, who revealed alleged multiple voting by family members of Congress's Prithviraj Chavan. Fadnavis also discussed upcoming vice-presidential elections and addressed criticisms against NCP MP Sunetra Pawar for attending an RSS event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:34 IST
Fadnavis Accuses Congress of 'Vote Theft' After BJP MLA Exposé
Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on the Congress Friday, dismissing its 'vote theft' accusations by revealing a BJP MLA's exposé on the opposition's alleged fraudulent voting practices.

BJP MLA Atul Bhosale disclosed that family and associates of former CM Prithviraj Chavan engaged in multi-location voting. Bhosale notably defeated Chavan in the 2024 state polls.

Fadnavis also touched on vice-presidential election negotiations and addressed criticisms involving NCP MP Sunetra Pawar's RSS event attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025