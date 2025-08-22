Fadnavis Accuses Congress of 'Vote Theft' After BJP MLA Exposé

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on the Congress Friday, dismissing its 'vote theft' accusations by revealing a BJP MLA's exposé on the opposition's alleged fraudulent voting practices.

BJP MLA Atul Bhosale disclosed that family and associates of former CM Prithviraj Chavan engaged in multi-location voting. Bhosale notably defeated Chavan in the 2024 state polls.

Fadnavis also touched on vice-presidential election negotiations and addressed criticisms involving NCP MP Sunetra Pawar's RSS event attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)