Fadnavis Accuses Congress of 'Vote Theft' After BJP MLA Exposé
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Congress for alleged 'vote theft' following an exposé by BJP MLA Atul Bhosale, who revealed alleged multiple voting by family members of Congress's Prithviraj Chavan. Fadnavis also discussed upcoming vice-presidential elections and addressed criticisms against NCP MP Sunetra Pawar for attending an RSS event.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on the Congress Friday, dismissing its 'vote theft' accusations by revealing a BJP MLA's exposé on the opposition's alleged fraudulent voting practices.
BJP MLA Atul Bhosale disclosed that family and associates of former CM Prithviraj Chavan engaged in multi-location voting. Bhosale notably defeated Chavan in the 2024 state polls.
Fadnavis also touched on vice-presidential election negotiations and addressed criticisms involving NCP MP Sunetra Pawar's RSS event attendance.
