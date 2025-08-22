Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly as Lalu Yadav's Remarks Stir Controversy in Bihar

Bihar's political scene heats up as RJD chief Lalu Yadav's remarks about PM Modi's visit to Gaya draw sharp criticism from BJP leaders. The controversy centers on Yadav's 'Pind Daan' comment about CM Nitish Kumar, prompting responses from BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain and Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:50 IST
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, RJD chief Lalu Yadav's contentious remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar have led to a political uproar. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain criticized Yadav, calling his statement 'undignified' and suggesting Yadav seemed 'rattled' by the visit.

Yadav's comments implied PM Modi was in Bihar to perform the political 'Pind Daan' of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's career, a statement that stirred BJP leaders. Hussain confidently predicted that the NDA would win over 200 seats, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the language used, urging opposition parties to focus on policy discussions.

PM Modi's visit to Gaya included inaugurating projects valued at Rs 12,000 crore, emphasizing Gaya's deep spiritual significance and cultural heritage. Modi paid tribute to the city, known for its connection to Lord Buddha's enlightenment, highlighting its role as a land of spirituality and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

