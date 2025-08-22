Decentralized Public Hearings: A Governance Revolution

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has endorsed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's decision to decentralize the 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) programme. This initiative, Bedi suggests, can become a transformative tool for governance if embraced by legislators, councillors, and senior bureaucrats.

The decision came after Gupta faced an attack during a public hearing at her office on Wednesday. In response to the incident, the CM announced that such programs would now be conducted across all assembly constituencies rather than just at her residence. Bedi regarded this as a positive step by the Delhi CM, advocating for decentralization as an effective response.

Bedi, drawing on her experience as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the 2015 Delhi assembly, argued that leaders should continue direct public engagement post-election, just as fearlessly as they campaign for votes. Despite security concerns, Bedi insists that elected officials should remain accessible to their constituents, backed by adequate security measures.

