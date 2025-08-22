Left Menu

Decentralized Public Hearings: A Governance Revolution

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi applauded Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's decision to decentralize 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) to every constituency. Highlighting its potential to transform governance, Bedi encouraged wider adoption and direct engagement with citizens by all elected leaders, despite security challenges and recent attacks on Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:53 IST
Decentralized Public Hearings: A Governance Revolution
Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has endorsed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's decision to decentralize the 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) programme. This initiative, Bedi suggests, can become a transformative tool for governance if embraced by legislators, councillors, and senior bureaucrats.

The decision came after Gupta faced an attack during a public hearing at her office on Wednesday. In response to the incident, the CM announced that such programs would now be conducted across all assembly constituencies rather than just at her residence. Bedi regarded this as a positive step by the Delhi CM, advocating for decentralization as an effective response.

Bedi, drawing on her experience as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the 2015 Delhi assembly, argued that leaders should continue direct public engagement post-election, just as fearlessly as they campaign for votes. Despite security concerns, Bedi insists that elected officials should remain accessible to their constituents, backed by adequate security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

