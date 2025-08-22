Karnataka Deputy CM's Surprise Serenade: A Political Tune Sparks Debate

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar made waves when he unexpectedly sang the RSS anthem in the state Assembly during a heated debate about a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed 11 lives.

The incident occurred amidst fervent accusations from BJP legislators, who labeled Shivakumar as a catalyst for the chaos after his public support for the RCB team. Shivakumar, however, defended his actions, emphasizing his longstanding ties with the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

As the video of his performance went viral, questions about his political allegiance surfaced, igniting speculation about a possible BJP tilt. Shivakumar, however, clarified his unwavering commitment to the Congress party, dismissing any notions of an alliance with the BJP or RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)