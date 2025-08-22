Left Menu

Modi Unveils Bihar's Future: Rs 13,000 Crore Development Projects Greenlit

In a significant visit to Bihar before the upcoming assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced over Rs 13,000 crore worth of projects, including infrastructure development and new train services. While addressing the public, Modi criticized the INDIA bloc for allegedly protecting infiltrators and tainted individuals, highlighting the BJP-led NDA's stance on tackling corruption and illegal immigration.

Updated: 22-08-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:47 IST
In a strategic push ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects totaling over Rs 13,000 crore. Speaking at Gayaji, he referred to these initiatives as transformative for the state, emphasizing infrastructure development and the launch of new train services to enhance connectivity.

Addressing supporters, Modi criticized the opposition INDIA bloc, accusing them of protecting infiltrators and individuals with corruption taints. He championed the BJP-led NDA's commitment to governance free from corruption, contrasting it with past regimes accused of mishandling power and resources.

The Prime Minister also touched on sensitive electoral issues by endorsing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, aimed in part at removing illegal immigrants from voter lists. This move, however, has been criticized by opposition leaders, who claim it unfairly targets their voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

