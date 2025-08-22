Lukashenko Stands Firm Amid U.S. Pressure for Prisoner Release

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday dashed hopes for a mass release of prisoners following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's outreach came amidst rising concerns over the political prisoners held in Belarusian jails, a claim supported by human rights organizations.

Lukashenko, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been in power since 1994. He denies holding political prisoners, labeling them as 'bandits', and warned against releasing individuals he perceives as enemies. His firm stance continues to attract criticism and isolation from the West.

The diplomatic tension escalates with Lukashenko threatening to sever negotiations with the United States if they engage with his political adversaries. Meanwhile, opposition groups remain in contact with U.S. officials, underscoring a complex geopolitical and internal struggle.

