Lukashenko Stands Firm Amid U.S. Pressure for Prisoner Release

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko resists U.S. President Donald Trump's request to release 1,300 political prisoners. Despite Trump's call, Lukashenko denies the existence of political prisoners and faces pressure from both the West and opposition. The situation may impact Belarus's international relations and internal political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:15 IST
Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday dashed hopes for a mass release of prisoners following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's outreach came amidst rising concerns over the political prisoners held in Belarusian jails, a claim supported by human rights organizations.

Lukashenko, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been in power since 1994. He denies holding political prisoners, labeling them as 'bandits', and warned against releasing individuals he perceives as enemies. His firm stance continues to attract criticism and isolation from the West.

The diplomatic tension escalates with Lukashenko threatening to sever negotiations with the United States if they engage with his political adversaries. Meanwhile, opposition groups remain in contact with U.S. officials, underscoring a complex geopolitical and internal struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

