BJP Protests Against AAP: Clash Over Central Schemes in Punjab

Punjab BJP organized protests against the AAP government, accusing it of disrupting their central schemes awareness campaigns. BJP alleges misuse of police to stop camps, while AAP denies the claims, accusing BJP of illegal data collection. Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemned the detention of BJP workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:27 IST
The Punjab BJP staged a widespread protest on Friday against the AAP government, accusing it of obstructing their central schemes awareness campaigns. Allegations of wrongdoings flew as BJP workers set effigies of the Bhagwant Mann administration ablaze, ardently targeting the government's alleged misuse of authority.

According to BJP's Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, who spearheaded the protests, police detained him and several others in Fazilka. In the interim, BJP voices emphasize that their contentious camps are fundamentally aimed at channeling central government benefits to the needy, denying accusations of illicit data gathering.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh strongly criticized the Mann government for allegedly employing the Punjab Police to stifle BJP's outreach. Singh lamented what he calls the AAP's attempts to undermine the welfare efforts orchestrated by the BJP, interpreting these actions as signs of political insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

