BJP Protests Against AAP: Clash Over Central Schemes in Punjab

The Punjab BJP staged a widespread protest on Friday against the AAP government, accusing it of obstructing their central schemes awareness campaigns. Allegations of wrongdoings flew as BJP workers set effigies of the Bhagwant Mann administration ablaze, ardently targeting the government's alleged misuse of authority.

According to BJP's Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, who spearheaded the protests, police detained him and several others in Fazilka. In the interim, BJP voices emphasize that their contentious camps are fundamentally aimed at channeling central government benefits to the needy, denying accusations of illicit data gathering.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh strongly criticized the Mann government for allegedly employing the Punjab Police to stifle BJP's outreach. Singh lamented what he calls the AAP's attempts to undermine the welfare efforts orchestrated by the BJP, interpreting these actions as signs of political insecurity.

