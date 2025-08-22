Kerala BJP Under Fire: Allegations of Relocated Voters in Thrissur

Kerala BJP Vice President B Gopalakrishnan sparked a debate by claiming that voters from outside states were relocated to Thrissur to ensure the party's electoral win in last year's Lok Sabha election.

Gopalakrishnan told reporters that voters could be moved from anywhere, including Jammu and Kashmir, if it meant securing a win. He downplayed concerns by saying only misunderstandings occurred, denying any instances of bogus voting.

Amid ongoing accusations of vote manipulation, Gopalakrishnan alleged collaboration between the UDF and LDF to defeat the BJP. BJP state secretary M T Ramesh emphasized that residents legally registered in Thrissur's voter list, countering claims of false voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)