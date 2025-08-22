Actor-Politician Vijay Navigates Tamil Nadu's Political Waters with TVK

AIADMK figurehead Kovai Sathyan, on Friday, critiqued actor and political newcomer Vijay for grappling with the political landscape as leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). This comes after TVK's second state conference in Madurai, where Sathyan dismissed TVK as a 'toddler' in politics, emphasizing its limited influence for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

'TVK is a toddler and it has just learnt to sit and it has to crawl, walk and then run,' Sathyan stated, further remarking on TVK's unclear vision and absence of a robust ideology. He argued, 'Vijay is struggling to position himself and his party. No vision or ideology was apparent at the rally.' 'They are still scrambling to position themselves and their party in the minds of the people; that is the reason they are compelled to make statements against the central and state powers,' he added.

The previous day saw TVK's chief and famed actor Vijay appealing to party loyalists at a Madurai conference. Gathering significant crowds, the event aimed at projecting strength. Vijay seized the moment to accuse the ruling DMK of clandestine deals with the BJP, questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin on law and order, governance integrity, and public safety, positioning TVK as an alternative political force in Tamil Nadu's landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)