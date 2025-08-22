Left Menu

Blocking the Bat: MP's Call to Halt India-Pak Cricket Broadcast

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urged the Indian government to block the live telecast of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, citing national interest and terrorism sponsorship by Pakistan. She critiqued BCCI's decision to engage in sports diplomacy amidst national sentiments post-terror attacks.

Blocking the Bat: MP's Call to Halt India-Pak Cricket Broadcast
Priyanka Chaturvedi
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has sparked controversy by calling for the Indian government to block the live broadcast of the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match during next month's Asia Cup. Chaturvedi emphasizes the need to prioritize national interest and public sentiment over sports diplomacy.

In a letter addressed to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, she articulated her disapproval of India's decision to proceed with cricket matches involving Pakistan, especially with the backdrop of recent tensions and acts of terrorism. The April 22 Pahalgam attack, countered by the Indian armed forces with Operation Sindoor, remains a sore point for advocates against sporting engagements with Pakistan.

Chaturvedi highlighted historical precedence where nations have chosen principle over sports, urging India to follow suit. She criticized the BCCI for prioritizing profits over national values, labeling any financial gains from such matches as 'blood money.' The Asia Cup, scheduled in the UAE from September 9, has become a focal point for wider political and ethical debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

