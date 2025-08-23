Powell's Interest Rate Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday signaled a potential interest rate cut at next month's meeting while highlighting the dual challenges of rising job market risks and persistent inflation.

Powell's remarks sparked a flurry of investor activity, increasing the likelihood of a quarter-point rate reduction in September. Several Wall Street analysts revised their forecasts, now expecting a total half-point drop by year's end.

President Trump criticized Powell for his timing, urging immediate cuts and stepping up a pressure campaign that includes demands for the resignation of Fed Governor Lisa Cook. The political climate threatens to overshadow the crucial policy debate within the Fed.

