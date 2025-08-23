Left Menu

Powell's Interest Rate Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a potential interest rate cut due to rising job market risks, despite inflation concerns. His remarks have shifted investor expectations for a quarter-point rate cut in September. President Trump criticized Powell's timing and pushed for immediate reductions, adding political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 01:12 IST
Powell's Interest Rate Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment
Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday signaled a potential interest rate cut at next month's meeting while highlighting the dual challenges of rising job market risks and persistent inflation.

Powell's remarks sparked a flurry of investor activity, increasing the likelihood of a quarter-point rate reduction in September. Several Wall Street analysts revised their forecasts, now expecting a total half-point drop by year's end.

President Trump criticized Powell for his timing, urging immediate cuts and stepping up a pressure campaign that includes demands for the resignation of Fed Governor Lisa Cook. The political climate threatens to overshadow the crucial policy debate within the Fed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
2
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global
3
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
4
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025