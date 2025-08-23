Texas Senate Pushes Partisan Redistricting Amidst Contentious Debate

The Texas Senate engaged in a heated debate over a controversial bill aimed at redrawing the state's congressional maps. The move, supported by President Donald Trump, seeks to flip five Democrat-held seats to Republicans. After the state House passed the bill, the Senate is anticipated to follow suit.

On Friday, Democrat State Senator Carol Alvarado vowed to filibuster the measure, reminiscent of her previous 15-hour effort in 2021. Governor Greg Abbott is likely to sign the bill into law, as Republicans aim to bolster their slim majority in the U.S. House for upcoming midterm elections.

Critics, including Senator Royce West, argue the new maps violate federal laws by diminishing Hispanic and Black voting power. Proponents, like Republican Senator Phil King, claim race was not considered, with legal counsel approving the plan. Gerrymandering concerns persist nationwide, with more states considering similar actions.

