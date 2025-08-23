Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is slated to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, with a primary focus on defense spending and troop presence on the Korean Peninsula. The summit is expected to delve into the future approach toward North Korea and strategic adjustments in response to U.S.-China tensions.

A key issue for the talks will be Trump's demand for South Korea to increase its financial contributions for the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the Korean War. South Korea currently spends over $1 billion annually, but Trump has expressed a desire for this to rise significantly.

Amid discussions on strategic flexibility, both countries are seeking to strengthen their alliance to address broader security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Talks will also touch on North Korea's nuclear program, with both leaders advocating for continued diplomacy and denuclearization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)