Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Sanctuary Cities Funding Threat

A U.S. federal judge expanded an injunction blocking the Trump administration from withholding federal funding from over 30 sanctuary jurisdictions. The court found Trump's orders targeting these jurisdictions unconstitutional. The White House is appealing the decision, while California's Governor challenges National Guard deployment in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 07:54 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Sanctuary Cities Funding Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in the United States has expanded an injunction to prevent the Trump administration from cutting federal funding to over 30 sanctuary cities, including major urban areas like Los Angeles and Chicago.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick's ruling follows two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump aimed at withholding funds from cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration argues that these cities violate federal law, but Judge Orrick has deemed such threats to withhold funding as unconstitutional. The White House has not yet commented on the ruling, while the administration is appealing the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

 India
2
India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competitiveness

India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competi...

 India
3
SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

 India
4
RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025