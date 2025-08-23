Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Sanctuary Cities Funding Threat

A federal judge in the United States has expanded an injunction to prevent the Trump administration from cutting federal funding to over 30 sanctuary cities, including major urban areas like Los Angeles and Chicago.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick's ruling follows two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump aimed at withholding funds from cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration argues that these cities violate federal law, but Judge Orrick has deemed such threats to withhold funding as unconstitutional. The White House has not yet commented on the ruling, while the administration is appealing the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)