Pooja Pal's Expulsion Sparks Controversy: Battle for Justice and Allegations Fly

In a fervent letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chail MLA Pooja Pal claims her expulsion from the party is emblematic of deeper issues within. She accuses Yadav of bolstering criminal elements by ousting her, thus undermining voices concerned with the backward classes and economically weaker communities.

Sharing her grievances on social media, Pal asserts her expulsion is a tactical move to silence dissent, not just against her but the marginalized communities of Uttar Pradesh. She underscores her commitment to fight for justice, highlighting her disappointment in the party's failure to address her husband's murder under the previous SP regime.

Recounting the tragic murder of her husband, Raju Pal, and recent events surrounding key witness Umesh Pal, the MLA praises the BJP government for securing justice. Pal questions the double standards she perceives in Yadav's actions, defending her controversial vote for a BJP candidate by noting Yadav's similar actions, and attributes her removal to both party discontent and perceived arrogance by Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)