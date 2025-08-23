Left Menu

Pooja Pal's Expulsion Sparks Controversy: Battle for Justice and Allegations Fly

Expelled Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal accuses party chief Akhilesh Yadav of nurturing criminal elements and betraying marginalized communities. Her public letter highlights her fight for justice for her husband's murder and questions Yadav's actions, while facing social media trolling and threats, she lays responsibility on Yadav for her safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:26 IST
Chail MLA Pooja Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chail MLA Pooja Pal claims her expulsion from the party is emblematic of deeper issues within. She accuses Yadav of bolstering criminal elements by ousting her, thus undermining voices concerned with the backward classes and economically weaker communities.

Sharing her grievances on social media, Pal asserts her expulsion is a tactical move to silence dissent, not just against her but the marginalized communities of Uttar Pradesh. She underscores her commitment to fight for justice, highlighting her disappointment in the party's failure to address her husband's murder under the previous SP regime.

Recounting the tragic murder of her husband, Raju Pal, and recent events surrounding key witness Umesh Pal, the MLA praises the BJP government for securing justice. Pal questions the double standards she perceives in Yadav's actions, defending her controversial vote for a BJP candidate by noting Yadav's similar actions, and attributes her removal to both party discontent and perceived arrogance by Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

