Tejashwi Yadav Unfazed by FIR for Modi Remarks, Calls Out BJP's Fear of Truth
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismisses FIR fears over an 'objectionable' post on PM Modi, labeling BJP as fearful of the truth. The FIR, filed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, concerns Yadav's remarks linked to Modi's Bihar visit. Modi criticized opposition leadership during a speech in Gaya Ji.
- Country:
- India
Following a contentious post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated he is 'not scared' of the FIR filed against him. Yadav critiqued the alleged criminalization of using the word 'jumla' and accused the BJP of fearing the truth.
Addressing reporters in Katihar, Yadav challenged the implications of his case, asking rhetorically if saying 'jumla' is now a crime, asserting that they speak the truth without fear. An FIR has been recorded against him in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli for allegedly objectionable and defamatory content aimed at PM Modi on social media platform X.
The complaint filed by BJP MLA Milind Ramji Narote cites Modi's recent visit to Gaya Ji, where development projects worth Rs 13,000 crores were launched, and Modi attacked the RJD's past governance. During a rally, Modi labeled the RJD era as 'an era of darkness' underlining poor developmental indices during their tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tejashwi Yadav
- FIR
- PM Modi
- BJP
- Gadchiroli
- objectionable post
- social media
- Bihar
- RJD
- Narendra Modi