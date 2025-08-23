Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly as FIR Filed Against RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Amid an FIR against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for an objectionable post about PM Modi, Congress backs him. Shakil Ahmed Khan equates their protest to the freedom struggle, insisting opposition will continue its campaign against BJP. Yadav remains unfazed, questioning censorship and alleging BJP's fear of truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:09 IST
Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a development that has inflamed political tensions, an FIR was lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The complaint, centered around an allegedly objectionable post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompted Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan to voice his support for Yadav. Khan declared that such legal actions would not hinder the political struggle against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking in Katihar, Khan drew parallels between the current political efforts and India's historic battle for independence, emphasizing that the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' symbolizes a quest for freedom from BJP's ideology. He assured that despite potential FIRs, their campaign will continue undeterred, likening it to the fight for swaraj which, despite imprisonments, eventually led to independence.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, remained defiant against the FIR filed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. He questioned if the term 'jumla' had become criminalized and accused the BJP of fearing the truth. Yadav maintained his stance before reporters, stating that FIRs would not intimidate him or deter their truthful statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

