Controversy Brews Over Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Amid Resignation Calls

Senior Congress leaders in Kerala expressed differing opinions on Saturday regarding the allegations of misbehavior against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who resigned this week from his role as state Youth Congress president.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan emphasized that the party is taking the issue seriously amid growing demands from the BJP and CPI(M) for Mamkootathil's resignation as Palakkad MLA. He assured that the party would take necessary action after a thorough examination of the matter.

During a program in Vadakara, Congress MP Shafi Parambil, a close ally of Mamkootathil, defended him, stating, 'Rahul has not absconded; there is no legal complaint against him.' Parambil criticized the opposition for using the situation for political gain, while the CPI(M)'s youth wing, DYFI, staged a protest demanding Mamkootathil's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)