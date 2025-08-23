Controversy Brews Over Proposed Bill Targeting Leaders with Criminal Charges

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Saturday lashed out at opposition parties for resisting a bill focused on ousting the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers embroiled in severe criminal charges. Speaking to ANI, Goud challenged the opposition's stance, questioning whether they envision the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding power indefinitely.

Goud stated, "...I do not understand why the opposition is bent upon opposing it. By doing so, they are painting themselves as the most corrupt parties... Do the opposition leaders believe that the BJP and PM Modi will be in power forever? Is this applicable only to opposition leaders? Does the opposition have no hope of ever coming to power?... Instead of blindly opposing it, opposition leaders wake up, do introspection and support the bill." Earlier in August, AAP leader Manish Sisodia described the bill, aimed at removing corrupted ministers, as a 'positive' move but cautioned against its potential misuse by agencies such as the ED and CBI.

Sisodia emphasized that the AAP, known for its integrity, supports strict measures against corruption. "The central government is proposing a constitutional amendment requiring any minister accused of corruption to resign within a month or face removal. This could be beneficial, but it risks misuse like the ED and CBI have been. Nonetheless, corrupt figures should fear accountability," Sisodia commented. He criticized the bill for possibly granting excessive power to the ruling party, highlighting the risk of false allegations. "Should a minister be cleared of accusations within 30 days, it implies false accusations, warranting punishment for the accusers," he added. The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, targets the removal of ministers accused of corruption and detained for at least 30 days.

