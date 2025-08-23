Deficit in Democracy: Reddy's Pledge to Uphold the Constitution

In an exclusive interview, opposition vice-presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy declared a 'deficit in democracy' as he pledged to defend India's Constitution. He criticized the current political climate, highlighting disruptions in Parliament as both a necessary facet of democracy and a challenge if it becomes a norm.

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, emphasized the importance of idea conflict over personal clashes, expressing a desire for better government-opposition relations. He believes his unanimous opposition candidacy represents diversity, and he stressed the strain on India's constitutional democracy, even amidst criticism.

He addressed allegations from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, countering claims of supporting Naxalism, and stating his dedication to transparency and constitutional integrity. Reddy also expressed support for the contentious caste survey and debated terminology in the Constitution's preamble, asserting the essential nature of democratic ideals.

