Left Menu

Empowering Women: Maharashtra's Cooperative Societies Initiative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to establish women's cooperative societies to enhance their roles in industry and trade. He emphasized continuing welfare schemes and highlighted the importance of women in India's economic growth, referencing Prime Minister Modi's support for women in governance. Fadnavis criticized opposition claims post-2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:22 IST
Empowering Women: Maharashtra's Cooperative Societies Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is set to boost women's roles in industry and trade with plans to register women's cooperative societies, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Addressing an event, he assured that welfare schemes initiated before the 2024 state elections would continue for the next five years, aiming to enhance female participation in economic activities.

The Chief Minister highlighted India's global alignment towards gender equality by citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark decision of reserving 50% of parliamentary and assembly seats for women. Fadnavis emphasized that women's involvement is crucial in India's trajectory to becoming a global economic leader within two decades.

The opposition came under fire from Fadnavis, who dismissed claims of election misconduct in 2024 elections, attributing the ruling alliance's victory to Modi's support among women voters. He also criticized attempts to tarnish Maharashtra's image, hinting at similar future political upsets in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025