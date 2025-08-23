Empowering Women: Maharashtra's Cooperative Societies Initiative

Maharashtra is set to boost women's roles in industry and trade with plans to register women's cooperative societies, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Addressing an event, he assured that welfare schemes initiated before the 2024 state elections would continue for the next five years, aiming to enhance female participation in economic activities.

The Chief Minister highlighted India's global alignment towards gender equality by citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark decision of reserving 50% of parliamentary and assembly seats for women. Fadnavis emphasized that women's involvement is crucial in India's trajectory to becoming a global economic leader within two decades.

The opposition came under fire from Fadnavis, who dismissed claims of election misconduct in 2024 elections, attributing the ruling alliance's victory to Modi's support among women voters. He also criticized attempts to tarnish Maharashtra's image, hinting at similar future political upsets in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)