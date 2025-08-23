Left Menu

PM Modi to Unveil Major Development Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on August 25-26 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for significant development projects. These include power distribution projects worth Rs 1,122 crore and two state-of-the-art Revenue Department buildings costing Rs 96 crore, impacting over 4.25 lakh consumers across Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on August 25 and 26 to inaugurate and launch key development projects. These initiatives span sectors including Revenue, Energy, and Petrochemicals, highlighting the government's commitment to modernising infrastructure. The projects, which amount to a total investment of Rs 1,122 crore, focus on five major power distribution schemes, benefiting approximately 4.25 lakh consumers in the state.

The power distribution initiatives, administered by Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) and Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), will upgrade electrical infrastructure across Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for two cutting-edge Revenue Department buildings. These include the State Level Land Record Data Storage Centre in Gandhinagar, estimated at Rs 62 crore, and the Stamps and Registration Bhawan in West Ahmedabad, costing Rs 34 crore.

The projects are expected to substantially enhance service delivery, reduce technical losses, and boost Gujarat's power supply reliability. Modernisation efforts involve transitioning current overhead networks underground, notably through a Rs 608 crore project in Ahmedabad, and similar endeavours in Mehsana and Gandhinagar. The new infrastructure promises not only improved aesthetics and safety but also operational efficiency in line with national benchmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

