Defending the Constitution: Reddy's Stand on India's Democratic Challenges

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition vice presidential candidate, voiced concerns over a perceived 'deficit in democracy' and challenges facing India's Constitution in an exclusive interview. Reddy pledged to protect the Constitution, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles.

Reddy addressed the ideological divide in the upcoming vice presidential election and downplayed the 'South versus South' narrative. He highlighted the need for legislative disruptions in expressing dissent, while stressing that they shouldn't dominate democratic processes.

He also supported the caste survey as a means to empower marginalized communities, emphasizing that understanding socio-economic backgrounds is vital. Reddy criticized opposition to the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's Preamble, arguing their inclusion is consistent with India's democratic values.

