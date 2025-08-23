Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

In a significant political move, Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, and Siddharthan, BJP state general secretary, congregated with veteran leader Prem Kumar Dhumal in Samirpur. This meeting, described as constructive and positive, signals ongoing strategic alignments within the BJP fold.

Both leaders were in Hamirpur to partake in discussions at Neri on Saturday, a gathering which included representations from the Sangh Parivar. However, the exclusive nature of the meeting kept media in the dark about the specifics discussed.

Despite the closed doors, the interaction at Dhumal's residence underscores his enduring influence over the party cadre and the public. The presence of senior party figures alongside recent strategic discourses spearheaded by national leaders highlights the evolving dynamics within Himachal's BJP unit.

