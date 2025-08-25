BJP's Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of 'Parivarvadi' Politics

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pradeep Bhandari launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, branding them as 'parivarvadi' or dynasts indifferent to Bihar's interests. Speaking to ANI, Bhandari remarked that Tejashwi Yadav has been relegated to the position of a 'driver' by Rahul Gandhi.

Bhandari asserted that the residents of Bihar will not succumb to the 'anti-development and communal politics' espoused by Gandhi and Yadav. 'Tejashwi Yadav is merely a driver in Gandhi's political vehicle, while Rahul Gandhi seems aloof from Bihar, intent on labeling its people as fake,' he continued.

Further criticism was directed at Gandhi, with Bhandari accusing him of consistently attacking India's constitutional institutions, including the Supreme Court and Election Commission. 'Rahul Gandhi is anti-democratic, evident from his regular attacks on these institutions,' Bhandari claimed, adding that Gandhi's accusations often turn out to be baseless.

Despite the criticism, Gandhi and Yadav are spearheading the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra,' a 16-day journey aiming to spotlight voter list discrepancies, which opposition alleges as 'vote theft.' The campaign, spanning over 1,300 km and 20 districts, will culminate in Patna on September 1.

In response, Tejashwi Yadav emphasized that the journey has unveiled the 'reality' concerning both the BJP and the Election Commission. 'This historic journey has been revelatory for the people,' he told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)