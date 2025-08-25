Left Menu

BJP's Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of 'Parivarvadi' Politics

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari criticized Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for promoting 'parivarvadi' politics disconnected from Bihar. He accused Gandhi of undermining democratic institutions and questioned the credibility of his accusations. Meanwhile, Gandhi and Yadav are leading the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' to highlight voter list irregularities ahead of Bihar's elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:53 IST
BJP's Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of 'Parivarvadi' Politics
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pradeep Bhandari launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, branding them as 'parivarvadi' or dynasts indifferent to Bihar's interests. Speaking to ANI, Bhandari remarked that Tejashwi Yadav has been relegated to the position of a 'driver' by Rahul Gandhi.

Bhandari asserted that the residents of Bihar will not succumb to the 'anti-development and communal politics' espoused by Gandhi and Yadav. 'Tejashwi Yadav is merely a driver in Gandhi's political vehicle, while Rahul Gandhi seems aloof from Bihar, intent on labeling its people as fake,' he continued.

Further criticism was directed at Gandhi, with Bhandari accusing him of consistently attacking India's constitutional institutions, including the Supreme Court and Election Commission. 'Rahul Gandhi is anti-democratic, evident from his regular attacks on these institutions,' Bhandari claimed, adding that Gandhi's accusations often turn out to be baseless.

Despite the criticism, Gandhi and Yadav are spearheading the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra,' a 16-day journey aiming to spotlight voter list discrepancies, which opposition alleges as 'vote theft.' The campaign, spanning over 1,300 km and 20 districts, will culminate in Patna on September 1.

In response, Tejashwi Yadav emphasized that the journey has unveiled the 'reality' concerning both the BJP and the Election Commission. 'This historic journey has been revelatory for the people,' he told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive Economic Growth

RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive E...

 India
2
Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqualification

Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqual...

 India
3
Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

 India
4
Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025