Bihar's Political Chess: Decoding the Mahagathbandhan's CM Pick

The Samajwadi Party's representative from Azamgarh, Dharmendra Yadav, has commented on the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and its upcoming decision on a chief ministerial candidate. With the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as the leading party, speculation surrounds their claim to this vital leadership role.

BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of displaying arrogance due to his non-committal stance on RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as the face of the opposition's alliance in forthcoming elections. This comes amid Gandhi's recent endorsement for Yadav's leadership.

Dharmendra Yadav emphasized that while the RJD's dominance is well-known, the ultimate decision on Bihar's potential chief minister will reside with the collective Mahagathbandhan. He reassured that this consensus would guide the strategic political moves in the approaching elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)