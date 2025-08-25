Protests Erupt in Jharkhand and Bihar Over Key Issues

The BJP and its allies staged a protest on Monday outside the Jharkhand Assembly, seeking a CBI inquiry into the death of Surya Hansda, who was allegedly killed during an encounter with security forces. Concurrently, members of the INDIA bloc, including JMM and Congress legislators, opposed the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar and the contentious 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which could force ministers to step down if jailed for over 30 days.

State BJP leader Babulal Marandi described Hansda's death as a 'murdered conspiracy'. The demand for a CBI probe was reiterated, with plans to raise the issue in the assembly. Hansda had been apprehended in Deoghar on August 10, and the supposed encounter occurred during his transfer to recover hidden weapons, leading to his death after an alleged weapon snatch attempt and ensuing conflict with police.

BJP legislators also called for the Jharkhand Chief Minister's resignation, accusing the government of misappropriating tribal land for development purposes. Simultaneously, INDIA bloc members criticized the electoral roll revision in Bihar and the proposed amendment, arguing these measures threaten democratic principles, highlighting the heightened political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)