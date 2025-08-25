Left Menu

BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra' Draws Attention Amidst Controversy

The BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra,' initiated by its South Bengaluru unit, garnered significant participation as they journeyed to Dharmasthala temple. Led by MLA C K Ramamurthy, the march aimed to defend the temple amidst conspiracy allegations. The BJP demanded a CBI investigation into accusations against the temple administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:31 IST
BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra' Draws Attention Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra,' spearheaded by the BJP's South Bengaluru unit, launched on Monday, amassing a notable gathering of party workers and leaders. The procession set off towards the renowned temple town of Dharmasthala, under the mission 'Dharmada Ulivige Dharma Yuddha' (A holy war to protect dharma).

Commencing at the Sri Vinayaka Temple with prayers, the Yatra was led by Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy and flagged off by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya along with Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya. Surya highlighted the temple as a cultural landmark currently facing an alleged conspiracy.

Amidst controversy, the BJP has called for a CBI probe into accusations implicating the temple's administrators in criminal activities, while the temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Heggade, supports an SIT investigation. The protest draws attention to the BJP's stance defending the temple against these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

 India
3
Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025