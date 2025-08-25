BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra' Draws Attention Amidst Controversy

The 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra,' spearheaded by the BJP's South Bengaluru unit, launched on Monday, amassing a notable gathering of party workers and leaders. The procession set off towards the renowned temple town of Dharmasthala, under the mission 'Dharmada Ulivige Dharma Yuddha' (A holy war to protect dharma).

Commencing at the Sri Vinayaka Temple with prayers, the Yatra was led by Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy and flagged off by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya along with Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya. Surya highlighted the temple as a cultural landmark currently facing an alleged conspiracy.

Amidst controversy, the BJP has called for a CBI probe into accusations implicating the temple's administrators in criminal activities, while the temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Heggade, supports an SIT investigation. The protest draws attention to the BJP's stance defending the temple against these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)