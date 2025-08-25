Dhankhar's Resignation Sparks Political Debate Amid Health Concerns

In a recent turn of events, speculation surrounding former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation has been clarified by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who stated that Dhankhar stepped down due to health concerns. Shah dismissed opposition accusations of Dhankhar being under 'house arrest,' underscoring that health reasons prompted his decision to resign.

Amid these developments, opposition leaders have raised eyebrows, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleging that Dhankhar's resignation hints at government silencing tactics. They questioned the circumstances of the resignation, with Gandhi highlighting it as reminiscent of 'medieval times.'

The BJP has consistently maintained that Dhankhar's resignation was purely health-related, dismissing any speculation of internal disagreements. Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21 at the onset of Parliament's monsoon session, citing the need to prioritize healthcare following medical advice, and submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.

(With inputs from agencies.)