Left Menu

Dhankhar's Resignation Sparks Political Debate Amid Health Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah refutes claims of Jagdeep Dhankhar's 'house arrest' following his resignation as Vice President, citing health issues. Opposition leaders question the government's narrative, raising concerns about Dhankhar's sudden departure and the implications of his exit. The BJP maintains health reasons as the sole cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:34 IST
Dhankhar's Resignation Sparks Political Debate Amid Health Concerns
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, speculation surrounding former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation has been clarified by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who stated that Dhankhar stepped down due to health concerns. Shah dismissed opposition accusations of Dhankhar being under 'house arrest,' underscoring that health reasons prompted his decision to resign.

Amid these developments, opposition leaders have raised eyebrows, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleging that Dhankhar's resignation hints at government silencing tactics. They questioned the circumstances of the resignation, with Gandhi highlighting it as reminiscent of 'medieval times.'

The BJP has consistently maintained that Dhankhar's resignation was purely health-related, dismissing any speculation of internal disagreements. Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21 at the onset of Parliament's monsoon session, citing the need to prioritize healthcare following medical advice, and submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

 India
3
Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025