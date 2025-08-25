Left Menu

Mystery and Speculation Surround Jagdeep Dhankhar's Unexpected Resignation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raises questions about Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, suggesting more than meets the eye. Union Home Minister Amit Shah insists Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons amidst opposition's claims of his 'house arrest'. The BJP maintains there's no underlying conflict.

Updated: 25-08-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:39 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh suggested that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation may involve more than what has been disclosed. This follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for the Opposition to refrain from overreacting to Dhankhar's exit.

Ramesh praised Dhankhar for his commitment to norms and advocacy for farmers and judiciary accountability. He questioned the sudden silence of Dhankhar, known for his exuberance, over the past month. There are claims from the opposition that Dhankhar was under 'house arrest', which Shah dismissed in an ANI interview, attributing Dhankhar's resignation solely to health issues.

Despite Shah's clarification, Ramesh views the resignation as an unprecedented and bizarre episode, possibly reflective of government dynamics, pointing subtly towards Prime Minister Modi and Shah as catalysts. Shah urged respect for Dhankhar's decision, advising against political interpretations overshadowing Dhankhar's official health-based explanations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

