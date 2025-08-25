Kerala Political Turmoil: Mamkootathil's Membership Revoked Over Allegations

Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph announced on Monday that Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is no longer permitted to serve as a member of the Congress Legislator Party. This decision follows allegations of 'obscene conduct' which led to his expulsion from the party.

The accusations, brought forward by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George, resulted in Mamkootathil's suspension from the party's primary membership. Despite his removal from party activities, Mamkootathil has yet to resign his MLA position, drawing criticism and demands for action.

Protests have swept across the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) demanding his resignation. Allegations against Mamkootathil have multiplied, with claims of sexual harassment from women and transgender individuals, intensifying the call for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)