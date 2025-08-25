Minister's Middle East Mission: Strengthening Regional Stability

Germany's development and foreign aid minister, Reem Alabali Radovan, will soon embark on a strategic three-day tour across Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, as disclosed by a ministry spokesperson.

This mission underscores the minister's ongoing dedication to fostering stability across Gaza and the broader region. The initiative signals a call for collaborative efforts by the international community alongside influential regional players, particularly Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

In Berlin, a press conference highlighted the continued role of significant international partnerships in strategizing for lasting peace and stability in the Middle East. Alabali Radovan's visit aims to strengthen such alliances and advance cooperative frameworks.

