Minister's Middle East Mission: Strengthening Regional Stability

German Development and Foreign Aid Minister Reem Alabali Radovan is set to embark on a three-day diplomatic mission to Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. The visit is part of efforts to foster regional stability, especially in Gaza, with cooperation from key regional powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:29 IST
  • Germany

Germany's development and foreign aid minister, Reem Alabali Radovan, will soon embark on a strategic three-day tour across Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, as disclosed by a ministry spokesperson.

This mission underscores the minister's ongoing dedication to fostering stability across Gaza and the broader region. The initiative signals a call for collaborative efforts by the international community alongside influential regional players, particularly Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

In Berlin, a press conference highlighted the continued role of significant international partnerships in strategizing for lasting peace and stability in the Middle East. Alabali Radovan's visit aims to strengthen such alliances and advance cooperative frameworks.

