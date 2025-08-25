Left Menu

Political Accusations: Corruption Allegations Shake Indian Politics

Arvind Kejriwal criticizes Union Home Minister Amit Shah for hypocrisy over corrupt politicians in a heated exchange. Kejriwal questions if those rewarding corrupt individuals should resign, referring to BJP's past actions. Allegations and accusations continue to fuel political turmoil in Delhi politics amid contentious legislative changes.

Political Accusations: Corruption Allegations Shake Indian Politics
  • India

In a fierce exchange of political banter, Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leveled a pointed critique at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Kejriwal's remarks came in response to Shah's statements concerning controversial bills aimed at disqualifying government ministers with pending criminal charges.

Kejriwal questioned the ethics of political parties, suggesting that leaders who induct individuals with criminal allegations should consider resigning. This came as a veiled reference to BJP's history of embracing tainted leaders. AAP has often dubbed the BJP as a political 'washing machine' for such practices.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kejriwal recalled his own past arrest as part of a purported political vendetta, asserting he managed the government from jail, claiming superior governance compared to current times. The indictment of political motives amid legislative changes signals ongoing turbulence in India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

