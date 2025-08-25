Left Menu

AAP's Dhanda Accuses BJP of Conspiracy Over Controversial Amendment Bill

AAP's Anurag Dhanda criticized the BJP's alleged conspiracy behind the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. He claims the bill intends to undermine the AAP government by falsely charging its leaders. Dhanda compares governance under Kejriwal to the current administration, highlighting civic challenges facing Delhi under CM Rekha Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:44 IST
AAP's Dhanda Accuses BJP of Conspiracy Over Controversial Amendment Bill
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s National media incharge Anurag Dhanda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the introduction of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill. National media in charge Anurag Dhanda accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to bring down the AAP government in Delhi through the proposed legislation.

Speaking to ANI, Dhanda alleged that senior AAP leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, face fabricated charges. He claims these actions aim to discredit Kejriwal's governance, remembered favorably despite his incarceration, contrasting with current CM Rekha Gupta's struggle to manage Delhi's civic issues.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal criticized Amit Shah, questioning the consequences for politicians who shield criminals within their ranks. Shah countered, challenging the opposition's stance against the Bill, asserting the impracticality of governance amid leaders' legal troubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

 Global
2
Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

 India
3
Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

 Global
4
Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Off in Guwahati

Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025