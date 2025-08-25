AAP's Dhanda Accuses BJP of Conspiracy Over Controversial Amendment Bill

The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the introduction of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill. National media in charge Anurag Dhanda accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to bring down the AAP government in Delhi through the proposed legislation.

Speaking to ANI, Dhanda alleged that senior AAP leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, face fabricated charges. He claims these actions aim to discredit Kejriwal's governance, remembered favorably despite his incarceration, contrasting with current CM Rekha Gupta's struggle to manage Delhi's civic issues.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal criticized Amit Shah, questioning the consequences for politicians who shield criminals within their ranks. Shah countered, challenging the opposition's stance against the Bill, asserting the impracticality of governance amid leaders' legal troubles.

