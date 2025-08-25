Left Menu

Telangana CM Advocates for Youth Leadership in Politics

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana suggests reducing the age limit for Assembly elections to 21, aligning it with IAS and IPS eligibility. He underscores the significance of youthful governance and criticizes past political actions against Osmania University, promising economic stability and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telangana | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:01 IST
Telangana CM Advocates for Youth Leadership in Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sparked a debate over the age requirement for contesting Assembly elections. With citizens eligible to become IAS and IPS officers at 21, Reddy posits that the same should apply to political contests. He passionately advocated for this change at Osmania University as he highlighted youth leadership's potential impact on governance.

The CM took the opportunity to address various issues, including the alleged smear campaign against Osmania University and previous mishandlings by political figures. Despite financial challenges and a lack of available land for redistribution, Reddy reaffirmed the government's dedication to quality education and restoring the university's historical significance.

Reddy delivered a rallying cry for his administration's future efforts, committing to fill one lakh government job vacancies and combat inflation, which he praised as the lowest in India. Additionally, he vouched for Prof M Kodandaram's return to the legislature after a Supreme Court decision overturned earlier MLC appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

 Global
2
Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

 India
3
Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

 Global
4
Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Off in Guwahati

Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025