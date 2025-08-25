Telangana CM Advocates for Youth Leadership in Politics

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sparked a debate over the age requirement for contesting Assembly elections. With citizens eligible to become IAS and IPS officers at 21, Reddy posits that the same should apply to political contests. He passionately advocated for this change at Osmania University as he highlighted youth leadership's potential impact on governance.

The CM took the opportunity to address various issues, including the alleged smear campaign against Osmania University and previous mishandlings by political figures. Despite financial challenges and a lack of available land for redistribution, Reddy reaffirmed the government's dedication to quality education and restoring the university's historical significance.

Reddy delivered a rallying cry for his administration's future efforts, committing to fill one lakh government job vacancies and combat inflation, which he praised as the lowest in India. Additionally, he vouched for Prof M Kodandaram's return to the legislature after a Supreme Court decision overturned earlier MLC appointments.

