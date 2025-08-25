Left Menu

MNS Expels Four Leaders Amidst Internal Turmoil

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has expelled four leaders for anti-party activities in the Konkan region. The decision comes amidst internal conflicts as one of the leaders considered joining the BJP. These actions reflect internal challenges for MNS under the leadership of Raj Thackeray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:01 IST
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has made headlines by dismissing four leaders from the Konkan region, citing anti-party activities as the reason for their removal.

The expelled members, Vaibhav Khedekar, Avinash Soundalkar, Santosh Nalawade, and Subodh Jadhav, hail from Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. This decisive move follows orders from party chief Raj Thackeray, emphasizing adherence to party policies.

Vaibhav Khedekar, voicing his discontent with the decision, revealed personal and political tolls incurred due to his party commitments. Amid these internal challenges, reports suggest that Khedekar was considering a switch to the BJP, highlighting the internal strife faced by the MNS.

