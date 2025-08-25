Left Menu

Political Leaders Convene Ahead of Vice-Presidential Election

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other ministers met Governor and NDA vice-presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan in Mumbai, ahead of the elections. The informal meeting at Raj Bhavan included ministers from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Radhakrishnan is competing against Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:08 IST
In a strategic pre-election gathering, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside key cabinet members, convened with Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Mumbai. The engagement marks a significant move in the lead-up to the pivotal vice-presidential elections set for September 9.

The meeting, hosted at the esteemed Raj Bhavan, saw participation from prominent political figures, including Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ganesh Naik from BJP, as well as Pratap Sarnaik and Dada Bhuse from Shiv Sena, and Aditi Tatkare from NCP, according to sources close to the event.

Following the discussions, Radhakrishnan extended hospitality by lunching with the ministers. As NDA's candidate, he is poised against former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, representing the Opposition INDIA bloc, for the country's second highest constitutional position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

