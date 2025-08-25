Diplomatic Accord or Trade Tension: Trump and Lee's Washington Summit

President Donald Trump is set to host South Korea's newly elected leader, Lee Jae Myung, at the White House amidst claims of a 'Purge or Revolution' occurring in Seoul. Trump's statement, made on social media, follows months of upheaval in South Korean politics.

Previously, South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol faced removal after imposing martial law, stirring controversy and leading to his dismissal. Lee Jae Myung, an acclaimed critic of Seoul's conservative agenda and leader of the South Korean parliament's efforts against Yoon, stepped into power under such strained circumstances.

The bilateral meeting, where the leaders aimed to finalize and elaborate on a significant trade agreement, carries significant weight. Topics expected to be discussed include cooperation in manufacturing and defense. Meanwhile, the backdrop of Lee's diplomatic tour and recent assassination attempt adds layers to the heightened diplomatic visit.

