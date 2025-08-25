Modi Champions Swadeshi Amid US Tariff Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his unwavering support for farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries on Monday, as the looming 50% US tariffs on Indian goods draws near.

In Gujarat, Modi criticized former leaders for straying from Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and advocated for swadeshi products to bolster economic self-reliance.

Emphasizing economic independence, Modi underscored India's ability to combat threats and improve living conditions under his government, steering the nation towards a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

