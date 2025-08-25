Modi Champions Swadeshi Amid US Tariff Concerns
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his commitment to protecting the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries amid impending US tariffs on Indian goods. In a Gujarat rally, he criticized Congress for neglecting Gandhian principles and advocated for swadeshi products to support economic independence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his unwavering support for farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries on Monday, as the looming 50% US tariffs on Indian goods draws near.
In Gujarat, Modi criticized former leaders for straying from Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and advocated for swadeshi products to bolster economic self-reliance.
Emphasizing economic independence, Modi underscored India's ability to combat threats and improve living conditions under his government, steering the nation towards a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana's Digital Leap: Battling Misconceptions and Aiding Farmers
NCP's Push for Farmers: Loan Waivers and MSP Assurance in Nashik
PM Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Gujarat: A Leap Towards Connectivity and Green Mobility
Modi's Gujarat Visit: Unveiling Development and Green Mobility Milestones
Gujarat BJP Unveils Seva Pakwadia: A Fortnight of Welfare and Celebrations for PM Modi’s Milestone Birthday