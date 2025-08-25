Left Menu

Modi Champions Swadeshi Amid US Tariff Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his commitment to protecting the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries amid impending US tariffs on Indian goods. In a Gujarat rally, he criticized Congress for neglecting Gandhian principles and advocated for swadeshi products to support economic independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:59 IST
Modi Champions Swadeshi Amid US Tariff Concerns
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his unwavering support for farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries on Monday, as the looming 50% US tariffs on Indian goods draws near.

In Gujarat, Modi criticized former leaders for straying from Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and advocated for swadeshi products to bolster economic self-reliance.

Emphasizing economic independence, Modi underscored India's ability to combat threats and improve living conditions under his government, steering the nation towards a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

 India
2
Historic Day-Night Cricket Match Ignites New Spirit in South Kashmir

Historic Day-Night Cricket Match Ignites New Spirit in South Kashmir

 Global
3
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

 Global
4
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025