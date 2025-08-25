Left Menu

Trump's Battle with Major Broadcasters: FCC License Revocation Threats

Former President Donald Trump has pushed for the FCC to revoke licenses of ABC and NBC due to perceived media bias. Despite Trump's claims, the FCC, led by Chair Brendan Carr, has limited power in this area. The issue highlights ongoing tensions over media bias and regulatory control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:00 IST
Trump's Battle with Major Broadcasters: FCC License Revocation Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former President Donald Trump has once again called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke the broadcast licenses of major networks ABC and NBC, owned by Disney and Comcast respectively. Trump accuses the networks of bias against him, claiming they air predominantly negative coverage of him.

Trump's claims revitalize a long-standing debate over media bias and regulatory control, although the FCC issues licenses to individual broadcast stations rather than networks. Despite Trump's assertions, experts, including past FCC Chair Ajit Pai, highlight that the FCC lacks the authority to revoke licenses based on content alone.

The current FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, has taken some steps to investigate broadcasters. However, the controversy has sparked concerns among Democratic FCC Commissioners over First Amendment rights, as the FCC navigates these contentious regulatory waters.

TRENDING

1
Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

 India
2
Historic Day-Night Cricket Match Ignites New Spirit in South Kashmir

Historic Day-Night Cricket Match Ignites New Spirit in South Kashmir

 Global
3
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

 Global
4
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025