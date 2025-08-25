Trump's Battle with Major Broadcasters: FCC License Revocation Threats

Former President Donald Trump has once again called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke the broadcast licenses of major networks ABC and NBC, owned by Disney and Comcast respectively. Trump accuses the networks of bias against him, claiming they air predominantly negative coverage of him.

Trump's claims revitalize a long-standing debate over media bias and regulatory control, although the FCC issues licenses to individual broadcast stations rather than networks. Despite Trump's assertions, experts, including past FCC Chair Ajit Pai, highlight that the FCC lacks the authority to revoke licenses based on content alone.

The current FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, has taken some steps to investigate broadcasters. However, the controversy has sparked concerns among Democratic FCC Commissioners over First Amendment rights, as the FCC navigates these contentious regulatory waters.