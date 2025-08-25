Nation First: Gupta's Call for Unity Beyond Politics
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stresses unity beyond politics for national interest, honoring democracy's roots in sacrifice. Speaking at the All India Speakers’ Conference, she emphasizes that representatives should prioritize the nation, invoking the legacy of Vithalbhai Patel and the significance of India's democratic journey.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday urged unity for the national interest, transcending political lines. Addressing the All India Speakers' Conference, she highlighted the core of India's democracy: sacrifice and struggle. Gupta emphasized that representatives' primary duty is to the nation.
Marking 100 years since India's first Central Legislative Assembly, Gupta celebrated the beginning of the democratic journey when Indians led the Assembly. She paid tribute to freedom fighters, stating that safeguarding freedom under the Constitution and democratic institutions is paramount.
Gupta advocated for the principle 'Nation First, Party Second, Self Last,' citing freedom fighter Vithalbhai Patel's enduring ideals. She stressed debates must focus on public welfare. Looking towards 2047, she said meeting citizens' aspirations is the highest national duty, urging representatives to prioritize national interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Upholding Democracy's Dignity: Lok Sabha Speaker's Call to Action
Ramaphosa Reaffirms SA’s Independent Foreign Policy Anchored in National Interest
Democracy vs. Caste System: A Parasitic Dichotomy
Union Minister Meghwal Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy
Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action