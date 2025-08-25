Rajasthan's Path to Progress: Viksit Rajasthan by 2047

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has called on MPs, MLAs, and party functionaries to actively work towards realizing the ambitious goal of a 'Viksit Rajasthan by 2047'.

During a dialogue held at his Jaipur residence, Sharma emphasized the state's commitment to upliftment policies, stating that long-term initiatives for youth, women, farmers, and the underprivileged are creating significant positive changes. He highlighted ongoing projects, including the Ram Jal Setu Link, aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water to millions.

In addition to infrastructure projects, the government is focused on economic and social welfare, with initiatives offering free electricity and plans to make thousands of villages poverty-free. Upcoming events such as 'Seva Pakhwada' and 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' are also part of the strategy to ensure comprehensive development across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)