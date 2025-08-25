Left Menu

Rajasthan's Path to Progress: Viksit Rajasthan by 2047

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma outlined the state's ambitious plan for 'Viksit Rajasthan by 2047' during a meeting with BJP leaders. The focus is on all-round development and uplifting marginalized sections. Key projects like the Ram Jal Setu Link and initiatives for farmers and youth are central to this vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:07 IST
Rajasthan's Path to Progress: Viksit Rajasthan by 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has called on MPs, MLAs, and party functionaries to actively work towards realizing the ambitious goal of a 'Viksit Rajasthan by 2047'.

During a dialogue held at his Jaipur residence, Sharma emphasized the state's commitment to upliftment policies, stating that long-term initiatives for youth, women, farmers, and the underprivileged are creating significant positive changes. He highlighted ongoing projects, including the Ram Jal Setu Link, aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water to millions.

In addition to infrastructure projects, the government is focused on economic and social welfare, with initiatives offering free electricity and plans to make thousands of villages poverty-free. Upcoming events such as 'Seva Pakhwada' and 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' are also part of the strategy to ensure comprehensive development across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025