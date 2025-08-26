Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off
Israeli PM Netanyahu suggests potential withdrawal from Lebanon contingent on Hezbollah's disarmament. Lebanon demands Israel comply with ceasefire, halts attacks. Despite US pressure and aid conditionality, Hezbollah resists disarmament, fearing instability. Talks continue amidst regional tensions post-war, with international diplomacy crucial for resolution.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced potential withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, contingent on Hezbollah's disarmament efforts as mandated by Lebanon's Cabinet. The move follows a ceasefire agreement after the extended Israel-Hezbollah conflict.
Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister, Tarek Mitri, emphasized Israel's unmet obligations to the ceasefire, urging the cessation of aggressive airstrikes and withdrawal from Lebanese territories. Lebanon underscores the importance of international support for reconstruction, linking it to Hezbollah's disarmament.
Despite diplomatic pressure from the US and threats from Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem, who warned of potential unrest, the situation remains delicate. Regional stability hinges on careful negotiation, with mutual compliance as a prerequisite for lasting peace.
