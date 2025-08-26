Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced potential withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, contingent on Hezbollah's disarmament efforts as mandated by Lebanon's Cabinet. The move follows a ceasefire agreement after the extended Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister, Tarek Mitri, emphasized Israel's unmet obligations to the ceasefire, urging the cessation of aggressive airstrikes and withdrawal from Lebanese territories. Lebanon underscores the importance of international support for reconstruction, linking it to Hezbollah's disarmament.

Despite diplomatic pressure from the US and threats from Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem, who warned of potential unrest, the situation remains delicate. Regional stability hinges on careful negotiation, with mutual compliance as a prerequisite for lasting peace.

