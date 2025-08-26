Left Menu

Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off

Israeli PM Netanyahu suggests potential withdrawal from Lebanon contingent on Hezbollah's disarmament. Lebanon demands Israel comply with ceasefire, halts attacks. Despite US pressure and aid conditionality, Hezbollah resists disarmament, fearing instability. Talks continue amidst regional tensions post-war, with international diplomacy crucial for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:01 IST
Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced potential withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, contingent on Hezbollah's disarmament efforts as mandated by Lebanon's Cabinet. The move follows a ceasefire agreement after the extended Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister, Tarek Mitri, emphasized Israel's unmet obligations to the ceasefire, urging the cessation of aggressive airstrikes and withdrawal from Lebanese territories. Lebanon underscores the importance of international support for reconstruction, linking it to Hezbollah's disarmament.

Despite diplomatic pressure from the US and threats from Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem, who warned of potential unrest, the situation remains delicate. Regional stability hinges on careful negotiation, with mutual compliance as a prerequisite for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025