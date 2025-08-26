Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Warning Over U.S.-South Korea Drills

North Korea condemned joint military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea, perceiving them as preparations for occupation. Kim Yong Bok of the Korean People's Army warned of severe consequences if these activities persist. His comments omitted mentioning the recent U.S.-South Korea summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-08-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 02:49 IST
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Warning Over U.S.-South Korea Drills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has voiced strong opposition to the joint military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea, with state media declaring it as evidence of Washington's ambition to seize control of the Korean peninsula and threaten its regional adversaries.

Kim Yong Bok, the first vice-chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, issued a stark warning through state media, KCNA, asserting that continued military exercises would result in serious repercussions for those involved.

The statement notably excluded any reference to the recent summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, leaving the diplomatic dialogues unaddressed amidst rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Djokovic and Raducanu Shine Amidst Dramatic U.S. Open Day

Djokovic and Raducanu Shine Amidst Dramatic U.S. Open Day

 Global
2
ByteDance Plans Massive Buyback Amid Political Challenges

ByteDance Plans Massive Buyback Amid Political Challenges

 Global
3
Grimsby Town Shocks Manchester United in League Cup Upset

Grimsby Town Shocks Manchester United in League Cup Upset

 United Kingdom
4
Surge of Flesh-Eating Screwworm Cases in Mexico Raises Alarm

Surge of Flesh-Eating Screwworm Cases in Mexico Raises Alarm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025