Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Warning Over U.S.-South Korea Drills

North Korea has voiced strong opposition to the joint military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea, with state media declaring it as evidence of Washington's ambition to seize control of the Korean peninsula and threaten its regional adversaries.

Kim Yong Bok, the first vice-chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, issued a stark warning through state media, KCNA, asserting that continued military exercises would result in serious repercussions for those involved.

The statement notably excluded any reference to the recent summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, leaving the diplomatic dialogues unaddressed amidst rising tensions.

