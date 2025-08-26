Modernizing Alliances: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Ties

During a recent summit, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed strategies to modernize the alliance between their nations. The talks focused on enhancing military and strategic ties to adapt to future challenges.

President Lee revealed intentions to bolster South Korea's defense budget significantly. The aim is to transform the military into a 'smart' force, well-prepared for the dynamic nature of modern warfare. This pledge underscores the importance of staying ahead in military capabilities.

The comments were made during a notable session at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), following the leaders' inaugural summit meeting. The discussions highlighted a mutual commitment to reinforcing bilateral cooperation in defense and strategy.