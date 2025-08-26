Trump's Controversial Move: Firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

In an unprecedented act, President Donald Trump announced the dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook for alleged improprieties with mortgage loans. The decision challenges the traditional boundaries of presidential power over the Federal Reserve and may be subject to legal scrutiny, testing the president's authority.

Lisa Cook, the first African-American woman on the Federal Reserve's governing board, responded robustly to Trump's decision. Through her attorney, Abbe Lowell, she asserted that there was no legal basis for her removal and promised to continue her duties. Legal experts predict the situation could spark debates over executive power and Fed independence.

The controversy arises amidst broader efforts by the Trump administration to target diversity initiatives within government agencies. Cook, a Biden appointee, came under scrutiny following mortgage discrepancies highlighted by federal officials. The implications of her firing could reverberate across financial and political spheres.