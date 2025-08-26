BJP's New Drive: Energizing and Uniting West Bengal
Samik Bhattacharya, BJP's new state president in West Bengal, is launching a weekly outreach program to resolve internal conflicts and bolster party morale. Beginning next month, he will host sessions to address grievances and enhance organizational strength, aiming to strengthen the party against the ruling TMC in the upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Samik Bhattacharya, the Bharatiya Janata Party's newly appointed state president in West Bengal, is set to launch a weekly outreach initiative as assembly elections approach. This program targets factional issues and aims to rejuvenate the party's structure.
Starting next month, Bhattacharya will hold weekly interactive sessions every Monday at the party's state headquarters in central Kolkata, engaging with party workers to address their concerns between 2 pm and 6 pm.
This move seeks to mend growing discontent among booth-level workers who feel disregarded by state leadership, as the BJP struggles to regain momentum after a disappointing assembly poll performance compared to its 2019 success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Cabinet Reshuffle on the Horizon: Political Moves Ahead of 2027 Elections
Supreme Court Steps In: Delayed Tripura Village Elections Under Scrutiny
TMCP Rallies for Bengali Identity Amid Political Tensions
TMC MLA's Attempted Escape in ED Raid: A Dramatic Pursuit Over Alleged School Recruitment Scam
TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Arrested in Connection with Teacher Recruitment Scam