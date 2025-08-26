Left Menu

BJP's New Drive: Energizing and Uniting West Bengal

Samik Bhattacharya, BJP's new state president in West Bengal, is launching a weekly outreach program to resolve internal conflicts and bolster party morale. Beginning next month, he will host sessions to address grievances and enhance organizational strength, aiming to strengthen the party against the ruling TMC in the upcoming elections.

Samik Bhattacharya
Samik Bhattacharya, the Bharatiya Janata Party's newly appointed state president in West Bengal, is set to launch a weekly outreach initiative as assembly elections approach. This program targets factional issues and aims to rejuvenate the party's structure.

Starting next month, Bhattacharya will hold weekly interactive sessions every Monday at the party's state headquarters in central Kolkata, engaging with party workers to address their concerns between 2 pm and 6 pm.

This move seeks to mend growing discontent among booth-level workers who feel disregarded by state leadership, as the BJP struggles to regain momentum after a disappointing assembly poll performance compared to its 2019 success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

