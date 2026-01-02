RTMC Urges Responsible Driving as Heavy Traffic Expected After Festive Holidays

With the festive season drawing to a close, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has issued a strong appeal to motorists across South Africa to exercise heightened caution on the roads this weekend. Heavy traffic volumes are expected on all major routes as holidaymakers return home, prompting law enforcement agencies to increase visibility and intensify safety operations.

High-Risk Driving Hours Identified

The RTMC emphasised the dangers of night-time travel, urging motorists to avoid driving after sunset whenever possible. Data analysed from 1 December, marking the start of the festive road safety campaign, shows:

21% of fatal crashes occur between 7pm and 10pm

6% of fatal crashes occur between midnight and 1am

These time frames correspond with the majority of head-on collisions, which have caused numerous fatalities during the holiday period.

Key Safety Advice for Road Users

Motorists are urged to:

Plan trips carefully to avoid high-risk hours

Take regular rest breaks to prevent fatigue

Refrain from speeding, drunken driving, and reckless behaviour

Check weather forecasts and avoid driving in storms or crossing flooded bridges

Slow down during rainy conditions, increase following distance, and switch headlights on

Reduce speed in residential and pedestrian-heavy areas

Public Transport Operators Under Scrutiny

The RTMC issued a firm warning to public transport operators, urging them to:

Avoid overloading passengers

Ensure operator permits are valid

Use only safe, designated loading and off-loading zones

Unsafe loading practices significantly increase the risk of pedestrian crashes, especially in high-traffic corridors.

To date, law enforcement efforts have resulted in:

4 700+ public transport vehicles impounded for permit violations

12 600+ vehicles discontinued for roadworthiness infringements

These actions form part of a nationwide crackdown on non-compliance to safeguard passengers and other road users.

Increased Law Enforcement Presence

Throughout the weekend, motorists can expect intensive roadblocks, sobriety checks, and speed enforcement operations. The RTMC stressed that speeding, alcohol-impaired driving, and negligent conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

A Collective Responsibility

The RTMC reiterated that road safety depends on the shared responsibility of all road users. By following safety guidelines, avoiding high-risk travel periods, and driving defensively, motorists can help reduce preventable crashes and ensure a safer return from the festive season.