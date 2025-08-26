Left Menu

Zelenskyy Seeks India's Role in Ending Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Independence Day wishes, emphasizing India's potential contribution to peace efforts in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Zelenskyy highlighted diplomacy's role in global security, while Modi reiterated India's commitment to peaceful resolution and strengthening India-Ukraine bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:21 IST
Zelenskyy Seeks India's Role in Ending Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day. Zelenskyy underscored the importance of India's involvement in the peace process amid ongoing hostilities with Russia.

Zelenskyy conveyed on social media that Ukraine values India's commitment to "peace and dialogue". He emphasized that strengthening diplomatic efforts is crucial for enhancing security worldwide, especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

While thanking Zelenskyy for his Independence Day message, Modi assured India's support towards resolving the conflict through diplomacy. He expressed optimism about deepening bilateral ties with Ukraine and recalled past progress following his visit to Kyiv last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm in Kerala: Congress Sets 'Shining Example' with MLA Suspension

Political Storm in Kerala: Congress Sets 'Shining Example' with MLA Suspensi...

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Anthem Recital Sparks Political Debate

Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Anthem Recital Sparks Political Debate

 India
3
Canada and Germany Strengthen Ties with Submarine and Mineral Deals

Canada and Germany Strengthen Ties with Submarine and Mineral Deals

 Global
4
Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district: Police.

Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025