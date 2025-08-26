Zelenskyy Seeks India's Role in Ending Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Independence Day wishes, emphasizing India's potential contribution to peace efforts in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Zelenskyy highlighted diplomacy's role in global security, while Modi reiterated India's commitment to peaceful resolution and strengthening India-Ukraine bilateral relations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day. Zelenskyy underscored the importance of India's involvement in the peace process amid ongoing hostilities with Russia.
Zelenskyy conveyed on social media that Ukraine values India's commitment to "peace and dialogue". He emphasized that strengthening diplomatic efforts is crucial for enhancing security worldwide, especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.
While thanking Zelenskyy for his Independence Day message, Modi assured India's support towards resolving the conflict through diplomacy. He expressed optimism about deepening bilateral ties with Ukraine and recalled past progress following his visit to Kyiv last year.
