India's Commitment to Peace: Zelenskyy and Modi's Strategic Dialogue
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on Ukraine's Independence Day, emphasizing India's role in achieving peace with Russia. Modi reciprocated by highlighting the close ties and shared values between India and Ukraine. Both leaders stressed diplomacy as a path to global security.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Independence Day wishes, underscoring the significance of India's involvement in reaching a peaceful resolution with Russia. Zelenskyy pointed out the global efforts for dignity and lasting peace, hoping for India's continued contribution.
Prime Minister Modi reciprocated appreciation to Zelenskyy, acknowledging the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between India and Ukraine. Modi emphasized collaboration for peace, security, and prosperity, marking progress in the diplomatic ties since his visit to Kyiv last year.
Amidst uncertainties around U.S. tariffs over Russia's oil trade, both leaders reiterated their commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, aiming for global peace and security. This mutual dedication reflects a strategic partnership poised to influence broader international relations.
